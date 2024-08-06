Olympian Neeraj Chopra, who sailed his way to the finals of the Men's Javelin throw at the Paris Games in style on Tuesday, shared a special message for his colleague and wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Chopra acknowledged Phogat's spectacular win against Yui Susaki, the much-decorated world champion in the 50 kg freestyle category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his message to Phogat, who had been one of the faces of the wrestlers' protest in India last year, Neeraj Chopra reportedly said, “This is extraordinary. To beat Susaki is unreal. The effort she has put in shows. After what she has been through, I pray for her that she wins a medal. All best to her."

Vinesh was the leading voice in the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh. According to an NDTV report, Vinesh faced a massive setback as she suffered injuries on her left knee during a training session that ruled her out of the Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia also lauded Phogat on her stunning victory. He posted on X, "Even after facing so many difficulties, you are keeping your eyes on the target. Our only prayer is that this gold comes to India." He added, “It seems as if Vinesh is not alone but all the women of the country are fighting. Vinesh, you are really born to set a record."

Vinesh Phogat's stunning win Phogat's win at Paris Olympics on Tuesday is said to be an "extraordinary" one as she pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki.

According to PTI, Susaki, the Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career. Japan's Yui Susaki has lost only five bouts in her career since 2010, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Vinesh Phogat became the first wrestler to take down the World No. 1 and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist in an international meet.

When only 20 seconds were left in the game, both Vinesh and Susaki got into some action. Vinesh looked to grab the left leg of the Japanese but could not do it from the standing position. With less than 9 seconds to go, Vinesh capitalised when a leaning Susaki did not have her feet placed on the mat firmly and the Indian managed to push her on the mat for a two-pointer takedown.

Vinesh knew what she had achieved by shocking the reigning Olympic and four-time world champion. She first jumped in the air, fell on the mat, cried, and hugged her Belgian coach Woller Akos. A picture capturing the same went viral on social media in no time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phogat made it to the semifinals of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the ongoing Paris Olympics after she secured a win in the quarterfinals over Ukraine's Oksana Livach on Tuesday. Phogat defeated Oksana by 7-5 and now is just one more win away from a confirmed medal.