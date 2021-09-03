Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj on Friday defeated Susanto Hary of Indonesia in his men's singles SL4 - Group A second match of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Suhas, who has become the first civil servant from the country to represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics, completed the win 21-6, 21-12 in just 19 minutes.

Suhas got off to a good start and sailed through his opening Game 21-6. Riding on the confidence, Suhas continued his fine form and took an early lead in the second Game.

Suhas in his first match had also dominated the proceedings and completed the match in 19 minutes with a straight-set victory.

On Thursday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the semi-finals of the men's singles SL3 after defeating Chyrkov Oleksandr of Ukraine.

Bhagat set the tone early in the game and defeated Oleksandr in two straight sets to seal the match in 26 minutes.

Bhagat got off to a good start and maintained his lead to seal the first game 21-12. The Indian shuttler continued his fine form and won the second essay 21-19.

