Olympic Day: PM Modi says India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports

Premium
Modi said, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST PTI

  • Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports

On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions of athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years to sports.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

