Olympic medal on the menu today? Indian shooter Manu Bhaker tells what her favourite food is

Indian Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is over the moon after clinching India's first medal at Paris Olympic games. She clinched a bronze medal in shooting, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. In an interview following her historic win, Bhaker said she 'reads Gita a lot'.

In another interview, she was asked about her favourite food. With a Cheshire cat smile on her face, she said, “Definitely, it's aloo ka paratha, my mom's. Today, it's going to be this medal.” She then bit her medal – the tradition many athletes have been following over the years.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing Paris games, winning a bronze medal with a score of 221.7 in the 10m Women's Air Pistol event.

Bhaker also became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively. Narang is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent right now.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today," Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, was quoted by PTI as saying.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god. We can't fight destiny," said the world champion in 25m pistol event.

In a post on X after winning the first medal for India, Bhaker said, "Winning this medal is a dream come true, not just for me but for everyone who has supported me. I am deeply grateful to the NRAI, SAI, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Coach Jaspal Rana sir, Haryana government and OGQ. I dedicate this victory to my country for their incredible support and love."