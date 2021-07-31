Tokyo Olympics: World number one Novak Djokovic missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he lost against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta here at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court on Saturday.

Carreno defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a three-set affair and as a result, Spain added a bronze medal to its kitty. The bronze medal match between Djokovic and Carreno lasted for two hours and 47 minutes.

The number six seed Carreno outclassed Djokovic in the first set, and the Serbian did not have any answers to what was being thrown at him. After losing the first set, the world number one was under pressure to win the next two sets.

The Serbian staged a comeback in the second set, however it was not easy as the match went back and forth in the second set. However, in the end, Djokovic ended up winning it 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

However, Djokovic was not able to carry forward his momentum and he went down easily in the third and deciding set.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

