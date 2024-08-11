With just a couple of hours left for the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 to begin at the iconic 80,000-seater Stade de France on 11 August, countries have announced the prize money and incentives to their respective gold, silver and bronze awardees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the International Olympics Committee does not provide any prize money to any of the medalists. However, countries award their Olympic medalists with cash prizes and also incentives.

Here a look at countries providing award money to athletes finishing at the podium: Hong Kong: The country has recently hiked the prize money by 20 percent since the Tokyo Olympics. They give 6 million Hong Kong dollars ($768,000) to gold medalists, while silver and bronze medalists get earn HK$3 million and HK$1.5 million, respectively, reported Economic Times.

Singapore: Singapore gives 1 million Singapore dollars ($745,300) to gold medalists, SG$500,000 to silver medalists and SG$250,000 to bronze medalists.

Israel: Israel provides one million Israeli shekels ($270,537) for a gold medal.

France: Increasing the cash prize by 15,000 euros from Tokyo Olympics, France will now award the gold medalists with 80,000 euros ($86,528).

India: India provides a cash prize of 7.5 million rupees ($90,000) to gold medalists, while Indian Olympic Association gives an additional 10 million rupees.

Kazakhstan: This country gives $250,000 to gold medalists, $150,000 to silver medalists and $75,000 to bronze medalists. Also, apartments are given to the winning athletes.

Malaysia: Malaysia's National Sports Council gives 1 million ringgit ($215,563) to gold medalists, while silver and bronze medalists get 300,000 and 100,000 ringgit, respectively. All athletes finishing at the podium would get a 'foreign made car', as promised by the country's youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

South Korea: The South East country provides 63 million Korean won ($43,288) to gold medalists. Apart from that they have an option if they want a lifelong monthly pension of a million won or a lump sum of 67.2 million won, added ET. For silver and bronze medalist, South Korea provides 35 million and 25 million won, respectively.

Poland: In Poland, the Polish Olympic Committee gave 200,000 Polish zloty ($50,374) to silver medalist Klaudia Zwolińska. Also, the silver medalist would get a painting, a holiday voucher, a scholarship, and a diamond for her performance.