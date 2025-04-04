Olympics 2036: SAI begins preparations, India to have 10 Olympic training centres

Amid India bidding for the Olympics 2036, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has begun its preparations, reported NDTV, adding India to have 10 Olympic training centres.

Earlier in November 2024, India had formally submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, expressing its desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first talked about his government's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad 'host city'? India is mulling to pull for Ahmedabad as host city for the 2036 Olympics.

In January 2025, the Gujarat State Olympic Association (GSOA) had said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "If India does come into serious contention to host the Olympics — and that is still some way down the line — the crux of the Games will be in Ahmedabad."

But the GSOA official even stated that India presenting a few existing venues in its pitch to boost its credentials against stiff competition. “But that could be just for the pitch. Once there’s greater clarity, and the work-in-progress venues in Ahmedabad take shape, most sports will remain here,” the official added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Another official involved in the planning of infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad said the city will remain at the “core” of India’s bid. “But we can also look at existing sports infrastructure in other cities. Cricket, for example, can also take place in multiple stadiums. Pune can host canoeing and kayaking. However, no formal proposal has been made,” this official added.

Another official even noted that Bhubaneswar could be an option too. "Internal discussions have been taking place for some time but there is nothing concrete yet. Yes, there is a possibility (of Bhubaneswar hosting hockey at the 2036 Olympics) but all those decisions will be taken in New Delhi," the official had said.

Earlier in 2024, India's top sports administrators, including IOA President PT Usha, were at the Paris Olympics to lobby for the country and even pushed for the inclusion of Indigenous disciplines like yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi if the bid is successful.