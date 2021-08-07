OPEN APP
Haryana government will reward Bajrang Punia for winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. Punia won the sixth medal for India, the nation's fourth bronze in the Games this year, taking it at par with the highest medal tally of six medals.

As best wishes poured, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced, "As per our policy, Haryana government will give 2.5 crore, a government job, and a plot of land at 50 per cent concession to wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. An indoor stadium will be constructed in his native village Khudan in Jhajjar," Khattar said.

Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov with a score of 8-0 to win the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling at Tokyo Olympics.

After Punia's victory, father Balwan Punia exclaimed that this bronze medal victory is akin to a gold medal for him. "He fulfilled my dream. This is gold medal for me. He told me that he will not come back empty handed," the Indian wrestler's father said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Punia on his victory in a tweet: "Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought Bajrang Punia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy."

