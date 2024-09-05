On this day: Top events on Sept 5, Munich Massacre, 1972; Pan Am Flight 73 hijacked in Karachi, and more

Significant historical events include the Munich massacre in 1972, Muhammad Ali's gold medal win in 1960, and the Treaty of Portsmouth in 1905. The day also remembers a tragic hijacking in Karachi in 1986, with 20 casualties among passengers.

Livemint
Updated5 Sep 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Portraits of some of the Israeli athletes killed in 1972 are displayed before a ceremony in remembrance of the 11 Israeli athletes assassinated during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Portraits of some of the Israeli athletes killed in 1972 are displayed before a ceremony in remembrance of the 11 Israeli athletes assassinated during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(AP)

Today in history highlights significant events across various fields, including international affairs and Olympic sports. This day serves as a reminder of key moments that have shaped the world, from groundbreaking achievements in the Olympic arena to global politics and security events.

Check here:

 

Munich massacre, 1972

On September 5, 1972, Palestinian militants assaulted the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the hostage-taking of nine others. Over the next 24 hours, all nine hostages, five militants, and a German police officer were killed.

Muhammad Ali's gold in Rome Olympics, 1960

In 1960, Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, won the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing division at the Rome Olympics. At just 18 years old, Clay's victory was notable not only for his age but also for his charismatic and brash personality, which would later define his boxing career.

Clay’s performance in the tournament was impressive. In the final, he defeated the Polish boxer Zbigniew Pietrzykowski, showcasing his speed, agility, and technical skill.

Treaty of Portsmouth, 1905

In 1905, the Treaty of Portsmouth was signed, bringing an end to the Russo-Japanese War. U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt received the Nobel Peace Prize the following year for his role in facilitating the peace negotiations.

Hijackers kill 20 on Pan Am Jet in Karachi, 1986

In 1986, four hijackers took control of a Pan Am jumbo jet, which was parked on the ground at Karachi's airport in Pakistan. The hijackers, who were members of a radical group, demanded the release of their comrades imprisoned in Lebanon. Their actions resulted in a tragic and violent standoff.

During the hijacking, the hijackers opened fire on the passengers and crew, killing 20 people in total.

Today's birthday:

Lucille Soong (actor, known for "Fresh Off the Boat") turns 89.

Bill Mazeroski (Baseball Hall of Famer) is 88.

William Devane (actor) and George Lazenby (actor) both celebrate their 85th birthdays.

Werner Herzog (film director) is 82.

Al Stewart (singer) turns 79.

Cathy Guisewite (cartoonist of "Cathy") is 74.

Michael Keaton (actor) is 73.

Rose McGowan (actor) is 51.

Tatiana Gutsu (Olympic gold medal gymnast) and Carice Van Houten (actor) both turn 48.

Francis Ngannou (mixed martial artist) is 38.

Yuna Kim (Olympic gold medal figure skater) is 34.

Bukayo Saka (soccer player) is 23.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 08:21 AM IST
