During the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout on Thursday after the Chair refused to permit them to discuss Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's medal prospects in wrestling suffered a significant setback as Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for exceeding the weight limit. Vinesh was slated to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the gold medal match scheduled for August 7.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “They (Opposition) think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding...The entire nation is in pain because of the girl. everyone is sharing the situation but to monetise it, politicise it, is the greatest disrespect to the girl. That girl has a long way to go."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Vinesh Phogat, Union Minister JP Nadda said the whole country is standing with Vinesh Phogat. “The PM yesterday called her “Champion of champions" and the PM’s voice is the voice of 140 crore people. Unfortunately, we are dividing this between the ruling side and the opposition. Unfortunately, the opposition does not have any solid issue which they want to discuss for which the ruling party is ready....I want to assure you that Govt of India, Sports Ministry and IOC tried redressal on all platforms," added Nadda.

Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

She shared her decision in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning.

“Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Congress MP Kumari Selja told ANI, “We all can understand her pain and despair. What happened to her, the entire nation would like to know, what her entire team was doing. It needs to be asked if her team has let down her, or who let down her... The entire country is with her."

Furthermore, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Yesterday I went to (Vinesh) Phogat's house. It is very sad that an Olympic gold medal was taken away. Her coach and uncle told me that her hair could have been cut. It was a matter of 100 grams, her hair could have been cut. I don't know what our coach, physiotherapist are doing there. It is not her fault." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Phogat suggested that Vinesh Phogat's decision to retire might have been made impulsively, indicating that those close to her would support and encourage her to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"It is true, people lose heart. When she will come, we (I, Bajrang, Gita) will all sit and talk. We will take a decision and convey it. In the heat of the moment, people take such decisions but after some time, we will decide on it," Mahavir told PTI Videos.

Geeta Phogat, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said it was "very sad" to see the way Vinesh retired from the sport.

"Sister Vinesh, we will always be we will always be indebted to you for what you have done for the country. Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries," she wrote on 'X'.

“You are a role model for all girls. You saying goodbye to wrestling like this is very sad for the whole family and the whole country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}