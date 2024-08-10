Pakistan’s golden boy Arshad Nadeem to get ₹153 million, gold crown and country’s highest civil award

As he broke the Olympic record in the javelin twice at the finals in Paris, gold medallist Arshad Nadeem catapulted both himself and Pakistan to the sporting hall of fame. Nadeem's throw of 92.97m won Pakistan their first Olympic medal in 32 years, while his last one was also just as perfect at 91.79m.
After the historic win, Pakistan showered its golden boy with several cash prizes and felicitations.
