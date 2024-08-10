Pakistan’s golden boy Arshad Nadeem to get ₹153 million, gold crown and country’s highest civil award

Arshad Nadeem is slated to get a new sports stadium named after him in Sukkur, while Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab announced that the 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' will be established in Karachi.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published10 Aug 2024, 09:18 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France. Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates with his medal on the podium
FILE PHOTO: Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France. Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates with his medal on the podium (REUTERS)

As he broke the Olympic record in the javelin twice at the finals in Paris, gold medallist Arshad Nadeem catapulted both himself and Pakistan to the sporting hall of fame. Nadeem's throw of 92.97m won Pakistan their first Olympic medal in 32 years, while his last one was also just as perfect at 91.79m.

After the historic win, Pakistan showered its golden boy with several cash prizes and felicitations.

Also Read | Neeraj’s ’he deserved to win’ comment for Arshad shows Indo-Pak camaraderie

Here is what Arshad Nadeem is slated to receive, as per confirmed reports:

  • Nadeem will receive more than PKR 150 million from the Pakistan government, which is more than 4.5 crore or $538,000. Of the total prize money, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn.
  • Additionally, Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million reward. Sindh CM has also announced PKR 50 million for Nadeem, with Sindh governor Kamran Tessori announcing another PKR 1 million.

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold sparks hilarious meme fest: ‘Picked up…’
  • Pakistani singer Ali Zafar also said he would give Nadeem PKR 1 million, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said he, too, would award the Olympian the same amount through his foundation.
  • According to Radio Pakistan's report, the lower house of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to honour Nadeem with the highest civil award.
  • Once he returns to Pakistan, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, will host an honorary dinner for Nadeem.

Also Read | ’One who got gold also our son’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother on Pak’s Nadeem
  • According to a report by Geo News, Sindh Government spokesperson and Sukkur mayor barrister Islam Shaikh announced that Nadeem will also be felicitated with a gold crown on his return.
  • A new sports stadium in Sukkur will also be named after Nadeem, Shaikh said.
  • Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab had also announced that the 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' will be established in Karachi, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Moment when Nadeem’s record-breaking javelin throw secured Pak an Olympic gold
  • In a notable tribute to Nadeem, Pakistan's leading solar energy company, Beacon Energy, has decided to present him with a solar energy system.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:18 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsPakistan’s golden boy Arshad Nadeem to get ₹153 million, gold crown and country’s highest civil award

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue