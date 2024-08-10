As he broke the Olympic record in the javelin twice at the finals in Paris, gold medallist Arshad Nadeem catapulted both himself and Pakistan to the sporting hall of fame. Nadeem's throw of 92.97m won Pakistan their first Olympic medal in 32 years, while his last one was also just as perfect at 91.79m.
After the historic win, Pakistan showered its golden boy with several cash prizes and felicitations.
Here is what Arshad Nadeem is slated to receive, as per confirmed reports:
- Nadeem will receive more than PKR 150 million from the Pakistan government, which is more than ₹4.5 crore or $538,000. Of the total prize money, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn.
- Additionally, Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million reward. Sindh CM has also announced PKR 50 million for Nadeem, with Sindh governor Kamran Tessori announcing another PKR 1 million.
- Pakistani singer Ali Zafar also said he would give Nadeem PKR 1 million, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said he, too, would award the Olympian the same amount through his foundation.
- According to Radio Pakistan's report, the lower house of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to honour Nadeem with the highest civil award.
- Once he returns to Pakistan, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, will host an honorary dinner for Nadeem.
- According to a report by Geo News, Sindh Government spokesperson and Sukkur mayor barrister Islam Shaikh announced that Nadeem will also be felicitated with a gold crown on his return.
- A new sports stadium in Sukkur will also be named after Nadeem, Shaikh said.
- Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab had also announced that the 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' will be established in Karachi, Geo News reported.
- In a notable tribute to Nadeem, Pakistan's leading solar energy company, Beacon Energy, has decided to present him with a solar energy system.
