Paralympics 2024 Day 10 highlights: The Indian para-athletes ensured that there was no stopping the country's spectacular medal run in Paris on Saturday. Indian javelin thrower Navdeep Singh won the gold medal in the F41 classification, whereas the visually impaired sprinter Simran clinched the women's 200m (T12) bronze on Saturday.

At the Paris Paralympics, Navdeep had earlier won a silver in the men's javelin F41 final event by registering his personal best throw of 47.32. After a few minutes, his silver was upgraded to gold after the disqualification of the winner, Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, for misconduct. As the day 10 performance lifts India's medal tally to 29, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, take a look at the key highlights of India's performance at the Paris Paralympics on day 10.

Navdeep Singh gold upgrade after drama at Paralympic Games Navdeep competed in the classification meant for athletes of short stature. He had bagged silver after outperforming world record holder Sun Pengxiang of China with a 47.32m throw.

Later, the gold medal winner Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for misconduct. According to PTI, Sayah was disqualified after he repeatedly displayed an objectionable flag. Later, Pengxiang (44.72m) finished with a silver.

The International Paralympics Committee rules bar athletes from making any political gestures at the event.

Simran's bronze medal run Defying all odds, visually impaired runner, Simran, who was accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, won bronze after clocking her personal best of 24.75sec in the women's 200m (T12) event.

The 24-year-old from Delhi was born visually impaired because of premature birth. However, the sports star didn't let her disability define herself and is currently reigning the world champion in this event. She had finished fourth in the 100m competition of the ongoing Games and Saturday's medal helped her redeem her campaign.

Indian canoe sprinter Prachi Yadav finishes eighth Apart from two medal victories, several Indian athletes missed winning medals despite showing their best performance. India canoe sprinter Prachi Yadav finished eight in women's VL2 200m finals. The 29-year-old had made the finals after ending third in the semis.

Disappointment for runners Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya It was a wrap for para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya. The two finished the men's and women's road race C1-3 events a lap behind the leaders.

In the women's race, Gaderiya finished 15th in the race topped by Japan's Keiko Sugiura, with Flurina Rigling of Switzerland taking silver, and Clara Brown of the United States securing bronze. Shai finished 28th in the men's race on Saturday.