Paralympics 2024: India at Paris — check full list of schedule and events here

Paralympics 2024: The Paris 2024 Paralympics is set to be another exciting chapter in the journey of athletes representing India on the global stage. This year, India will participate with its largest contingent of 84 athletes competing across 12 sports.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 9, 2024, during which Indian athletes will compete to surpass their previous best medal tally from Tokyo 2020. Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, and Krishna Nagar will defend their title and compete for the gold medal once again.

Here is a rundown of the full-day schedules for the Indian athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The events are listed according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

August 28, Wednesday (Day 1) Opening Ceremony from 11:30 pm

August 29, Thursday (Day 2) Para-Badminton: Mixed doubles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Para Swimming: Men’s 50m freestyle S10 1:00 pm onwards

Para Table Tennis: Women’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Men’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Mixed doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Para-Taekwondo: Women’s K4447kg 1:30 pm onwards

Para Shooting: Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 preevent training 2:30 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 preevent training 4:00 pm

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 preevent training 5:45 pm

Para Cycling: Women’s C13 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:25 pm

Para Archery: Women’s individual compound open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual recurve open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual compound open ranking round 8:30 pm

Women’s individual recurve open ranking round 8:30 pm

August 30, Friday (Day 3) Para-Taekwondo: Women’s K4447kg gold medal contest 12:04 am

Para-Badminton: Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Mixed doubles group stage 7:30 pm onwards

Para Archery: Women’s individual compound open round of 32 12:30 pm onwards

Men’s individual compound open round of 32 7:00 pm onwards

Para Shooting: Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification 12:30 pm

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification 2:30 pm

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final 3:15 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification 5:00 pm

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final 5:30 pm

Women’s 10m air pistol SH2 pre-event training 7:00 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 final 7:45 pm

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 pre-event training 8:30 pm

Para Athletics: Women’s discus throw F55 final 1:30 pm

Women’s 100m T35 final 4:39 pm

Para Table Tennis: Men’s doubles quarterfinals 1:30 pm onwards

Women’s doubles quarterfinals 1:30 pm onwards

Mixed doubles quarterfinals 1:30 pm onwards

Para Rowing: Mixed doubles sculls PR3 heats 3:00 pm

Para Cycling: Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:24 pm

Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit final bronze 7:11 pm

Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit final gold 7:19 pm

August 31, Saturday (Day 4) Para Athletics: Men’s shot put F37 final 12:20 am

Men’s javelin throw F57 final 10:30 pm

Para Shooting: Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification 1:00 pm

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification 3:30 pm

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final 3:45 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 preevent training 5:30 pm

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final 6:15 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 preevent training 7:00 pm

Para Cycling: Women’s C13 500m time trial qualifying 1:30 pm

Men’s C13 1000m time trial qualifying 1:49 pm

Women’s C13 500m time trial final 5:05 pm

Men’s C13 1000m time trial final 5:32 pm

Para Table Tennis: Women’s doubles WD10 semifinals 1:30 pm onwards

Women’s doubles WD10 gold medal match 10:45 pm

Para Rowing: Mixed doubles sculls PR3 repechages 2:40 pm

Para Archery: Women’s individual compound open round of 16 7:00 pm onwards

Women’s individual compound open quarterfinals 9:16 pm onwards

Women’s individual compound open semifinals 10:14 pm onwards

Para-Badminton: Mixed doubles semifinals 7:30 PM onwards

September 1, Sunday (Day 5) Para-Badminton: Men’s singles semifinals 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s singles semifinals 12:00 PM onwards

Finals matches 10:10 PM onwards

Para Shooting: Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification 1:00 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 qualification 3:00 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 preevent training 4:00 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 final 4:30 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 final 6:30 PM

Para Athletics: Women’s 1500m T11 round 1 1:40 PM

Men’s shot put F40 final 3:09 PM

Men’s high jump T47 final 10:58 PM

Women’s 200m T35 final 11:08 PM

Para Rowing: Mixed doubles sculls PR3 final B 2:00 PM

Mixed doubles sculls PR3 final A 3:40 PM

Para Archery: Men’s individual compound open round of 16 7:00 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open quarterfinals 9:16 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open semifinals 10:24 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open bronze medal match 11:13 PM

Men’s individual compound open gold medal match 11:30 PM

Para Table Tennis: Women’s singles round of 32 10:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 10:30 PM onwards

September 2, Monday (Day 6) Para Shooting: Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision 12:30 PM

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 preevent training 12:30 PM

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 preevent training 12:30 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification rapid 4:30 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 final 8:15 PM

Para Athletics: Men’s discus throw F56 final 1:35 PM

Women’s 1500m T11 final 1:40 PM

Men’s javelin throw F64 final 10:30 PM

Women’s discus throw F53 final 10:34 PM

Women’s 400m T20 round 1 11:50 PM

Para Table Tennis: Women’s singles round of 32 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 1:30 PM onwards

Para Archery: Mixed team compound open round of 16 7:00 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open quarterfinals 8:20 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open semifinals 9:40 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open bronze medal match 10:35 PM

Mixed team compound open gold medal match 10:55 PM

Para-Badminton: Finals matches 8:00 PM onwards

September 3, Tuesday (Day 7) Para Archery: Women’s individual recurve open round of 32 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual recurve open round

Women’s individual recurve open quarterfinals 8:30 PM onwards

Women's individual recurve open semifinals 9:38 PM onwards

Women's individual recurve open bronze medal match 10:27 PM

Women's individual recurve open gold medal match 10:44 PM

Para Shooting: Women's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification 1:00 PM

Men's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification 1:00 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 preevent training 4:15 PM

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 preevent training 6:00 PM

Women's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 final 7:30 PM

Para Athletics: Women's shot put F34 final 2:26 PM

Women's 400m T20 final 10:38 PM

Men's high jump T63 final 11:40 PM

Para Table Tennis: Women's singles round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals 1:30 PM onwards

Men's singles round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals 1:30 PM onwards

September 4, Wednesday (Day 8) Para Athletics: Men's javelin throw F46 final 12:10 AM

Men's shot put F46 final 1:35 PM

Women's shot put F46 final 3:16 PM

Men's club throw F51 final 10:50 PM

Women's 100m T12 round 1 - 11:00 PM

Para Cycling: Women's C1-3 road time trial - 11:30 AM onwards