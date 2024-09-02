Paralympics Games Paris 2024: PM congratulates Preeti Pal for winning two medals; says ‘inspiration for India’

 Preeti Pal makes history with two bronze medals in track events. PM Modi congratulates medalists, praising their dedication and inspiring achievements.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated2 Sep 2024, 06:54 AM IST
India’s Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medals in the women’s T35 100m and T35 200m event at the Paris Paralympics(X/@BharatAtOlympic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Para-sprinter Preeti Pal for winning two bronze medals in the ongoing Paris Paralympic.

Taking to X (previously Twitter), PM Modi said, “A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.”

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: India opens medal tally with air rifle shooting gold

Preeti Pal made history by becoming the first Indian woman in track and field to win two medals at the Paralympics. She secured a bronze in the 200m T35 category on Sunday with a personal best of 30.01 seconds.

Earlier, on Friday, 23-year-old Preeti earned India's first Paralympic track medal in athletics, taking bronze in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best of 14.21 seconds.

 

PM Modi dial India athletes

PM Modi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with India athletes who have clinched a medal in the ongoing event. The athletes included bronze medallists Mona Agarwal, Preeti Pal, Rubina Francis, and silver medallist Manish Narwal.

Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to all the winners, expressing that their achievements have brought pride to the nation. He also conveyed his best wishes to gold medalist Avani Lekhara for her future events in the Paralympics, noting that she couldn't join the call due to her ongoing participation in a sporting event.

Also Read | Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event

India contingent in Paralympics

This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympic contingent, with 84 athletes competing in 12 different sports, highlighting the country's growing para-sports community. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics not only reflects an increase in athlete numbers but also raises hopes for more medals, as the nation strives to exceed its previous successes in Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were India's most successful to date, with the country securing 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 06:54 AM IST
