Paralympics 2024: Amid the buzz of supporters and enthusiastic chants, India's Paralympic champions arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday after winning 29 medals.

ANI reported that all the para-athletes, from Sumit Antilto Sheetal Devi to Harvinder Singh, shared key moments of their feats at the Paris games as supporters showered them with petals. The atmosphere was charged with celebratory dhol beats, and fans waited with garlands as the athletes made their way through the crowd.

Supporters, sports officials, and the athletes' families all turned out to show their appreciation.

Para-athletes share key moments Javelin thrower Sumit Antil expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, reported ANI. The para-athlete, who had lost half of his left leg after a motorbike accident, remained enthusiastic about his future challenges.

“When you prepare well, you automatically feel confident. I will try to breach the 75m mark soon. I haven’t had tea for a few days; I would like to enjoy some tea with my family,” Antil said.

Archer Harvinder Singh was also deeply moved by the accolades. He became the first Indian archer with impaired legs to win a Paralympic gold.

The archer, who “likes to keep himself busy," won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. “Anyone who feels distressed or defeated can find inspiration in para-athletes,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sheetal Devi, born without arms, won a mixed team bronze with Rakesh Kumar, narrowly missing an individual medal. The ANI report mentioned that she was “very happy that India won two medals in archery.” She added that the contingent has received great support, contributing to a “record haul” and helped India “finish 18th in the medal standings,” stated the report.