Paris Olympics 2024: As Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo bags bronze, here is how the shooters’ parents reacted

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published30 Jul 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Parents of sports shooter Manu Bhaker celebrate after she won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
Parents of sports shooter Manu Bhaker celebrate after she won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris(PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024: As shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh duo defeated South Korea on Tuesday to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, proud parents and coaches celebrated

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India

Celebrating his daughter's achievement, Manu's father Ramkrishna Bhaker shared that he is “very happy” and thanked the country for helping the shooter through tough times.

“This is big news for the whole country. I thank the countrymen for giving their love and blessings to Manu and also helping her in tough times,” he said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 4

While Manu's mother, Sumedha Bhaker, attributed the shooter's win to her coach Jaspal Rana and thanked him for his guidance. "...After getting Jaspal sir's guidance, today Manu has done wonders..." she said.

Meanwhile in Ambala, shooter Sarabjot Singh's family, Assistant Coach Gaurav Saini and others celebrated his win with sweets.

Sarabjot's father, Jitender Singh congratulate Manu and her family for the medal. "Manu Bhaker and my son have won Bronze. Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family."

He said he would first visit a gurudwara to pay obeisance to the God, adding that a celebration is due in their village.

"We are delighted...First, I will visit the Gurudwara and pay obeisance...There will be celebrations in our village..." Jitender said.

Also Read | Olympics: Manika Batra becomes 1st Indian paddler to reach pre-quarterfinals

Sarabjot's Assistant Coach, Gaurav Saini said the shooter is “very disciplined”, and has “worked hard to win all the medals that he has bagged so far".

"It feels great. The entire nation is proud of them. They have reached this stage and won Bronze, with great hard work...Sarabjot has worked hard to win all the medals that he has bagged so far...He is very disciplined..." Saini said.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 03:09 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: As Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo bags bronze, here is how the shooters’ parents reacted

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.95
    03:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.55
    03:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -2.8 (-0.87%)

    Tata Steel

    163.70
    03:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    0.85 (0.52%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    350.00
    03:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    12.2 (3.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,877.45
    03:07 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    524.2 (9.79%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,689.50
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    407.1 (9.51%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    198.40
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    15.5 (8.47%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    305.00
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.5 (8.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue