Paris Olympics 2024: As Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo bags bronze, here is how the shooters’ parents reacted

Paris Olympics 2024: As shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh duo defeated South Korea on Tuesday to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, proud parents and coaches celebrated

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Celebrating his daughter's achievement, Manu's father Ramkrishna Bhaker shared that he is “very happy” and thanked the country for helping the shooter through tough times.

“This is big news for the whole country. I thank the countrymen for giving their love and blessings to Manu and also helping her in tough times,” he said.

While Manu's mother, Sumedha Bhaker, attributed the shooter's win to her coach Jaspal Rana and thanked him for his guidance. "...After getting Jaspal sir's guidance, today Manu has done wonders..." she said.

Meanwhile in Ambala, shooter Sarabjot Singh's family, Assistant Coach Gaurav Saini and others celebrated his win with sweets.

Sarabjot's father, Jitender Singh congratulate Manu and her family for the medal. "Manu Bhaker and my son have won Bronze. Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family."

He said he would first visit a gurudwara to pay obeisance to the God, adding that a celebration is due in their village.

"We are delighted...First, I will visit the Gurudwara and pay obeisance...There will be celebrations in our village..." Jitender said.

Sarabjot's Assistant Coach, Gaurav Saini said the shooter is “very disciplined”, and has “worked hard to win all the medals that he has bagged so far".