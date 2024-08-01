Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen’s Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China’s Wu Yu

Paris:In one of the biggest upsets of the Olympic Games boxing competition, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Wu Yu, completely outmaneuvered by the Chinese in a stunningly lopsided bout here on Thursday.

Nikhat was unseeded for the Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is holding the boxing competition, doesn't recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship.

One of India's strongest medal contenders, she had been tasked to navigate a nightmarish draw.

"Sorry guys," an emotional Nikhat said after the loss.

"It was a learning experience for me. I had not played her before. She was faster. I will analyse this bout once I am home. I was unseeded and this wasn't my first match, she was playing her first, it also impacts. It was an intense bout," she added.

"I had worked hard, prepared myself physically and mentally for this Olympics. I will come back strong."

Also Read | Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers

Meeting each other for the first time, Nikhat was put under pressure by the top-seeded reigning flyweight (52kg) world champion in the opening round itself.

Yu was quick off the blocks and though Nikhat tried to counter-attack, she wasn't able to connect. The reason being, Yu's brilliant footwork, which allowed her to consistently switch her stance to avoid the blows.

Trailing 1-4, Nikhat found a bit more success in the second round as she landed a few straight punches but Yu managed to connect some telling hooks on the Indian's face. Nikhat ended the round with a few body shots.

Also Read | Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event at Paris Olympics 2024

Not much changed in the third round as Nikhat desperately tried to connect but continued to fail due to Yu's nimble movements.

"She was not attacking much and my punches were going in the air. There was no point keep doing that and lose energy. I had to wait. I wanted to do better in Round 1 and 2," the 28-year-old said.

Nikhat had moved down from her preferred 52kg weight division as it didn't feature in the Paris Olympics after her first world championship gold medal in 2022.

"I had not eaten in the last two days for weight cut. I had not recovered and played first bout. If I had won the effort I would have been appreciated but it will now look like excuse. I gave my best," said Nikhat, who had defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in her opening round on Sunday.

Despite this loss, Nikhat remains one of the most consistent Indian boxers, having won back-to-back gold medals at the world championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games besides a bronze in the Asian Games last year and silver at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament in February.

Nikhat thus becomes the fourth boxer out of the six-member Indian contingent to get knocked out of the Paris Games.

Former world number one Amit Panghal (51kg), Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Asian Games bronze winner Preeti Pawar (54kg) have all crashed out from the competition.