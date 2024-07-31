Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Gabriel Medina defies gravity during surfing competition; Internet is stunned | Watch

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina's stunning photos, showing him defying gravity, have taken the internet by storm. Medina scored 9.90 during the competition against Japan's Kanoa Igarashi. According to CNN, the close-to-perfect score of 9.90 during the competition is known as the highest-scoring wave to have happened in the Games.
(More to come)
