Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Gabriel Medina defies gravity during surfing competition; Internet is stunned | Watch

Gabriel Medina's spectacular photo showing him in the air, as if he is defying gravity has taken the internet by storm. The viral photos and video of his performance have garnered massive response.

Published31 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP)
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men’s surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP)(AFP)

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina's stunning photos, showing him defying gravity, have taken the internet by storm. Medina scored 9.90 during the competition against Japan's Kanoa Igarashi. According to CNN, the close-to-perfect score of 9.90 during the competition is known as the highest-scoring wave to have happened in the Games.

(More to come)

31 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
