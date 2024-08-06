Paris Olympics 2024: Can India bag 13th medal in hockey? When and where to watch India vs Germany hockey semi-finals

  • Paris Olympics 2024: India is the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, having won 12 medals

Agencies
Updated6 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, celebrates after winning the final men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Malaysia in Chennai, India, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
India’s Harmanpreet Singh, left, celebrates after winning the final men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Malaysia in Chennai, India, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)(AP)

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian men's hockey team will play world champions Germany in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has put on a spirited show at Paris 2024 so far. They were down to 10 men in the first half of the quarter-final match against Great Britain but put on a defensive masterclass to eventually seal their place in the semi-finals.

India is the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, having won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. However, India last featured in the Olympic final 44 years ago in Moscow in 1980, as per Olympics.com.

When and where to watch the match

The India vs Germany hockey semi-final will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium at 10:30 PM IST.

The match will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Former Indian hockey player Dhananjay Mahadik adviced the team to show the same passion that was there during the quarterfinal match against Great Britain.

"This is the second Olympics in which we have reached the semi-finals. This match could be similar to the match we played in Tokyo against Germany for the bronze medal...the passion with which they (Indian team) won against Britain, they need similar passion to win this match..." Dhananjay Mahadik told ANI.

Coming to the quarterfinal match, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the scores were level at 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

In the second quarter of the encounter, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Can India bag 13th medal in hockey? When and where to watch India vs Germany hockey semi-finals

