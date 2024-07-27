Paris Olympics 2024: Check India’s day 1 schedule; from men’s hockey, shooting and more

Following a dazzling and spectacular opening ceremony, the Indian team will compete in seven sports today i.e. on July 27, with shooting, hockey, badminton, and tennis being the highlights. In hockey, India is the most successful men’s team at the Olympics with a record haul of 12 medals - eight gold, one silver and three bronze.

Here is the complete India schedule on Day 1 Rowing Balraj Panwar will be competing in rowing, in the single sculls heats at 12:30 pm.

Shooting: 10 m air rifle mixed team qualification scheduled for 12:30 PM, which will see teams of Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal in action.

The shooting action will continue with the 10 m air pistol men's and women's qualifiers scheduled for 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.

The air pistol qualifiers will showcase stars such as Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema, Manu Bhaker, and Rhythm Sangwan.

Tennis 1st round of men's doubles tennis, which will feature India's doubles star Rohan Bopanna teaming up with world No. 65 N Sriram Balaji in pursuit of maiden Olympic medal from 3:30 pm onwards.

After securing a Grand Slam victory in the Australian Open men's doubles with Matthew Ebden, Rohan Bopanna will look to leverage his winning momentum, consistency, and experience in his quest for a medal. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, he narrowly missed out on a medal in mixed doubles with Sania Mirza, finishing in fourth place.

Badminton: From 11:00 PM onwards, matches in men's singles, doubles, and women's doubles are scheduled to continue until 5:30 PM.

The men's singles medal prospect and Commonwealth Games champion, Lakshya Sen, India's red-hot men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will have the spotlight on them.

Table Tennis At 7:15 pm, Indian paddler Harmeet Desai will be in action during the preliminary round in men's table tennis singles competition.

Hockey: Starting at 9:00 PM, the Indian men's hockey team will begin their quest for a medal in a Pool B match against the strong New Zealand squad. After clinching bronze in Tokyo 2020—an achievement not seen in over 40 years—the Men in Blue are eager to take the field with determination and aim to turn their bronze into gold.

Boxing: At 12:02 AM, India's boxing contingent will begin its campaign, with Preeti scheduled to compete in the round of 32 in the women’s 54 kg category.