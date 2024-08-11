Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: Check which celebrities will perform, live streaming and more

With just few hours left for the grand closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, excitement has gained momentum among the fans over who will perform in the event.

According to details, French actor and artistic director Thomas Jolly – who designed the opening ceremony – is also overseeing the closing ceremony. He has given the theme to the closing ceremony as 'Records'.

Olympics.com has confirmed that the ceremonies a closely-guarded secret, that will take place at the iconic 80,000-seater Stade de France and it will transformed into a gigantic concert hall.

Over 100 performers, acrobats, dancers, and circus artists will participate with world-renowned singers in various musical performances.

Jolly has described the show as 'very visual', 'acrobatic' and 'operatic', with a 'great visual fresco'.

Celebrities performing at Closing ceremony: According to various site, a five-time Grammy winner H.E.R. is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France, as the next 2028 Olympics is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles.

Also, rapper Snoop Dogg is expected to perform, reported NBS News, but there is no confirmation on the same.

Among other names popping up for the performances include Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Producer Ben Winston is coordinating with French producers of the Closing Ceremony, reported the Variety.

Apart from this, news are also coming Hollywood actor Tom Cruise may jump on his motorcycle showcasing death-defying tricks in France, reported Variety.

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony: Date and time The Closing ceremony at Paris begins from 9 pm local time (12:30 AM IST, August 12).

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony: Live streaming The Closing ceremony of Paris Olympics will be live streamed on JIOCinema and will be telecast on Sport 18 network channels.