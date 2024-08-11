Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: Check which celebrities will perform, live streaming and more

  • Olympics.com has confirmed that the ceremonies a closely-guarded secret, that will take place at the iconic 80,000-seater Stade de France and it will transformed into a gigantic concert hall.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated11 Aug 2024, 05:46 PM IST
The Olympic torch travels by boat as ceremonial smoke in the colors of the France flag appear over the Seine River Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader/File)
The Olympic torch travels by boat as ceremonial smoke in the colors of the France flag appear over the Seine River Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader/File)(AP)

With just few hours left for the grand closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, excitement has gained momentum among the fans over who will perform in the event.

According to details, French actor and artistic director Thomas Jolly – who designed the opening ceremony – is also overseeing the closing ceremony. He has given the theme to the closing ceremony as 'Records'.

Olympics.com has confirmed that the ceremonies a closely-guarded secret, that will take place at the iconic 80,000-seater Stade de France and it will transformed into a gigantic concert hall.

Over 100 performers, acrobats, dancers, and circus artists will participate with world-renowned singers in various musical performances.

Also Read | He’s the biggest fanboy at the Olympics. He’s also the president of France.

Jolly has described the show as 'very visual', 'acrobatic' and 'operatic', with a 'great visual fresco'.

Celebrities performing at Closing ceremony:

According to various site, a five-time Grammy winner H.E.R. is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France, as the next 2028 Olympics is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles.

Also, rapper Snoop Dogg is expected to perform, reported NBS News, but there is no confirmation on the same.

Also Read | Paris Olympics closing ceremony: When and where to watch the event

Among other names popping up for the performances include Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Producer Ben Winston is coordinating with French producers of the Closing Ceremony, reported the Variety.

Apart from this, news are also coming Hollywood actor Tom Cruise may jump on his motorcycle showcasing death-defying tricks in France, reported Variety.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 15

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony: Date and time

The Closing ceremony at Paris begins from 9 pm local time (12:30 AM IST, August 12).

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony: Live streaming

The Closing ceremony of Paris Olympics will be live streamed on JIOCinema and will be telecast on Sport 18 network channels.

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony: India's flag bearers

The flag bearers from India for the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing ceremony will be Indian Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Shooter Manu Bhakar.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 05:46 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: Check which celebrities will perform, live streaming and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue