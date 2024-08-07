Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics 2024 day 11 key highlights: Neeraj Chopra Vinesh Phogat qualify for final, gold dream shatters in hockey

Paris Olympics 2024 day 11 key highlights: Neeraj Chopra Vinesh Phogat qualify for final, gold dream shatters in hockey

Livemint

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat qualify for finals. Indian hockey team lost in the semi-final match held on Tuesday

TOPSHOT - India's forward #11 Mandeep Singh is marked by Germany's midfielder #03 Mats Grambusch in the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024 day 11 highlights: Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday after becoming the first Indian woman to qualify for the final match in the women's wrestling event in the ongoing 2024 Summer Games. Meanwhile, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra met the expectations after he topped the field in the men’s javelin throw qualification round and secured his spot in the final round.

India's dream to win gold in hockey after 44 years was shattered after the Harmanpreet Singh-led team lost the semi-final match against Germany on Tuesday, August 6. Now, the team will compete for the bronze medal.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(More to come)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!