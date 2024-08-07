Paris Olympics 2024 day 11 highlights: Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday after becoming the first Indian woman to qualify for the final match in the women's wrestling event in the ongoing 2024 Summer Games. Meanwhile, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra met the expectations after he topped the field in the men’s javelin throw qualification round and secured his spot in the final round.

