Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw to Indian hockey semifinal; India’s schedule for August 6

  • Check out India's schedule for August 6.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra’s achievements left a lasting impact on the field of javelin.
Neeraj Chopra’s achievements left a lasting impact on the field of javelin.(HT_PRINT)

Indian fans are about to experience a highly anticipated moment as Neeraj Chopra competes in Tuesday's men's javelin throw qualification.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 10

At the same time, the Indian hockey team will aim to surpass their bronze medal achievement from the Tokyo Games as they take on the reigning world champion Germany in the semifinal.

Here is the full schedule:

Table Tennis:

1:30 PM: Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and Manav Thakkar will compete against China in the Men's Team Pre-quarterfinal.

Athletics:

1:50 PM: Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.

2:50 PM: Kiran Pahal will compete in the Women’s 400m Repechage Round.

3:20 PM: Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, China, US and others have done on Day 10

Wrestling:

2:30 PM: Vinesh Phogat will face Yui Susaki (Japan) in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16.

4:20 PM: If qualified, Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinal.

10:25 PM: If advanced, Vinesh Phogat will participate in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal.

Hockey:

10:30 PM: India will play against Germany in the Men’s Semifinal.

Moreover, with no new medals on Monday, August 5, India dropped to 57th place in the overall standings, holding onto its three bronze medals—all in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle 3 positions). 

Shuttler Lakshya Sen missed a bronze medal after losing to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia with scores of 21-13, 16-21, 11-21.

Lovlina Borgohain, who had previously won a bronze in the welterweight (69kg) category at the Tokyo Games, was eliminated after a quarterfinal defeat to Chinese veteran Li Qian in the women’s middle-weight (75kg) category.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 06:29 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw to Indian hockey semifinal; India’s schedule for August 6

