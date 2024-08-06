Indian fans are about to experience a highly anticipated moment as Neeraj Chopra competes in Tuesday's men's javelin throw qualification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, the Indian hockey team will aim to surpass their bronze medal achievement from the Tokyo Games as they take on the reigning world champion Germany in the semifinal.

Here is the full schedule:

Table Tennis:

1:30 PM: Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and Manav Thakkar will compete against China in the Men's Team Pre-quarterfinal.

Athletics:

1:50 PM: Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.

2:50 PM: Kiran Pahal will compete in the Women's 400m Repechage Round.

3:20 PM: Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B.

Wrestling:

2:30 PM: Vinesh Phogat will face Yui Susaki (Japan) in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16.

4:20 PM: If qualified, Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinal.

10:25 PM: If advanced, Vinesh Phogat will participate in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal.

Hockey:

10:30 PM: India will play against Germany in the Men’s Semifinal.

Moreover, with no new medals on Monday, August 5, India dropped to 57th place in the overall standings, holding onto its three bronze medals—all in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle 3 positions).

Shuttler Lakshya Sen missed a bronze medal after losing to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia with scores of 21-13, 16-21, 11-21.