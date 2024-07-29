Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) full schedule: Key matches for India today, know full events

Paris Olympics 2024: All eyes will be on Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who will compete in the 10m air rifle finals (men's and women's categories) today, July 29. Apart from the Indian shooters, the Indian men's shooting team and archery team will also be on focus today. Indian players in badminton, table tennis, and hockey will also compete in the initial rounds of the sports events.

Here is the full schedule of Paris Olympics 2024 matches India.

Paris Olympics 2024 (July 29) India full schedule with time

Time Sports event Players 12 pm Badminton (Men's double Group C) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 12 pm Badminton (Women's double Group C) Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa 12 pm Men’s singles Group L Lakshya Sen 6:31 pm Archery (Men’s team quarter-finals ) Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 7:17 pm Archery- Men’s team semi-finals (subject to India’s qualification) Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 8:18 pm Men’s team bronze medal match - (subject to India’s qualification) Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 8:41 pm Men’s team gold medal match - (subject to India’s qualification) Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 4:15 pm Hockey Men’s Pool B - India vs Argentina 12:45 pm Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker and Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan 1:00 pm Shooting- Men’s trap qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 1:00 pm Shooting- Women’s 10m air rifle final Ramita Jindal 3:30 pm Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle final Arjun Babuta 12:30 am (Tuesday) Women’s singles round of 32 Manika Batra

Shooting at the Summer Olympics schedule (10 metre air rifle) Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10 metre air rifle final event in the respective category on Monday. The Timings of the final event are mentioned in the table.

On Sunday, Ramita made it to the final of the women's 10 m air rifle event after a fifth-place finish during the qualification round, while Arjun came seventh in the men's event.

