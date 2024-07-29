Hello User
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) full schedule: Key matches for India today, know full events

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) full schedule: Key matches for India today, know full events

Livemint

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) India schedule: After Manu Bhaker's splendid performance, which brought India's first medal in the ongoing Summer Olympics, all eyes will be on Indian shooters, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta who are set to compete in the 10 m air rifle finals

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Ramita Jindal looks at her rifle as she competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Take a look at the full timings of key events at Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024: All eyes will be on Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who will compete in the 10m air rifle finals (men's and women's categories) today, July 29. Apart from the Indian shooters, the Indian men's shooting team and archery team will also be on focus today. Indian players in badminton, table tennis, and hockey will also compete in the initial rounds of the sports events.

Here is the full schedule of Paris Olympics 2024 matches India.

Paris Olympics 2024 (July 29) India full schedule with time

TimeSports eventPlayers 
12 pmBadminton (Men's double Group C) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty  
12 pm Badminton (Women's double Group C)Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa  
12 pmMen’s singles Group LLakshya Sen 
6:31 pm Archery (Men’s team quarter-finals )Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 
7:17 pm Archery- Men’s team semi-finals (subject to India’s qualification)Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 
8:18 pmMen’s team bronze medal match - (subject to India’s qualification) Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 
8:41 pmMen’s team gold medal match - (subject to India’s qualification)Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav 
4:15 pmHockey Men’s Pool B - India vs Argentina  
12:45 pmShooting  10m air pistol mixed teamSarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker and Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan 
1:00 pmShooting- Men’s trap qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 
1:00 pmShooting- Women’s 10m air rifle finalRamita Jindal 
3:30 pmShooting Men’s 10m air rifle final  Arjun Babuta 
12:30 am (Tuesday)Women’s singles round of 32Manika Batra 

Shooting at the Summer Olympics schedule (10 metre air rifle)

Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10 metre air rifle final event in the respective category on Monday. The Timings of the final event are mentioned in the table.

On Sunday, Ramita made it to the final of the women's 10 m air rifle event after a fifth-place finish during the qualification round, while Arjun came seventh in the men's event.

India's first medal was earned by 22-year-old Manu Bhaker, who secured the country's first-ever shooting medal by a woman by getting a bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol final on Sunday.

