Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 India full schedule timing on July 31: Key sports to watch out for today

Shooter Manu Bhaker added another feather in her cap after becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single edition o the Olympics on Tuesday. After opening India's medal tally by winning the bronze medal, Manu Bhaker paired up with Sarbjot Singh to bag another bronze at the team event of the sport. On the fifth day of Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes will be on shuttles PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.

The ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu started her campaign with a powerful beginning at the Olympics by defeating Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq.

On the fifth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, the audience will witness Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Sreeja Akula, Balarj Panwar in Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals in Rowing, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in Badminton, etc

Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule timing

Time (IST) Sports event Player 1:06 pm Boxing Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 PREETI 12:30 Shooting 50 m Rifle Qualification (Men) Swapnil Kusale 12:30 Shooting (Trap Women Qualification) Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh 12:50 Badminton (Women's Single Group Play Stage) PV Sindhu 1:40 Badminton (Men's Single Group Play Stage) Lakshya Sen 1:24 Rowing (Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals) Balraj Panwar 2:40 Tabble Tennis (Women's Singles) Sreeja Akula 3:34 Boxing (Women's 75 kg) Prelims Lovlina Borgohain 3:56 Archery (Women's Individual Elimination Round) Deepika Kumari

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio knocked India boxer Jasmine Lamboria out of the women's 57 kg round of 32 match in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The bout didn't start on an ideal note for Jaismine after she found herself trailing at the end of the first round. Four out of five judges handed ten points to the Philippines' boxer.

In the second round, Petecio continued to impose her dominance over the Indian boxer. She looked at ease throughout the second round and at the end all five judges handed her ten points.

In the ongoing Summer Games, India fielded a squad of six boxers to compete for the podium finishes at the Paris 2024 Olympics boxing tournament.

Nikhat Zareen has already powered her way into the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the two-time world champion defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a hard-fought 32-round bout. The 28-year-old Indian boxer emerged victorious with a 5-0 unanimous decision win on Sunday.

Preeti Pawar also advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh by a unanimous decision in the women's 54 kg boxing round of 32 match