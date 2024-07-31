Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 India full schedule timing on July 31: Key sports to watch out for today

Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of Indian events set to take place in Paris on July 31, Wednesday.

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Bronze medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, on Tuesday. (EPA-EFE)
Bronze medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, on Tuesday. (EPA-EFE)(HT_PRINT)

Shooter Manu Bhaker added another feather in her cap after becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single edition o the Olympics on Tuesday. After opening India's medal tally by winning the bronze medal, Manu Bhaker paired up with Sarbjot Singh to bag another bronze at the team event of the sport. On the fifth day of Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes will be on shuttles PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.

The ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu started her campaign with a powerful beginning at the Olympics by defeating Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq.

On the fifth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, the audience will witness Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Sreeja Akula, Balarj Panwar in Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals in Rowing, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in Badminton, etc

Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule timing

Time (IST)Sports eventPlayer
1:06 pmBoxing Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16PREETI
12:30 Shooting 50 m Rifle Qualification (Men)Swapnil Kusale
12:30Shooting (Trap Women Qualification)Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh
12:50Badminton (Women's Single Group Play Stage)PV Sindhu
1:40Badminton (Men's Single Group Play Stage)Lakshya Sen
1:24Rowing (Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals)Balraj Panwar
2:40Tabble Tennis (Women's Singles)Sreeja Akula
3:34Boxing (Women's 75 kg) PrelimsLovlina Borgohain
3:56Archery (Women's Individual Elimination Round)Deepika Kumari

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio knocked India boxer Jasmine Lamboria out of the women's 57 kg round of 32 match in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The bout didn't start on an ideal note for Jaismine after she found herself trailing at the end of the first round. Four out of five judges handed ten points to the Philippines' boxer.

In the second round, Petecio continued to impose her dominance over the Indian boxer. She looked at ease throughout the second round and at the end all five judges handed her ten points.

In the ongoing Summer Games, India fielded a squad of six boxers to compete for the podium finishes at the Paris 2024 Olympics boxing tournament.

Nikhat Zareen has already powered her way into the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the two-time world champion defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a hard-fought 32-round bout. The 28-year-old Indian boxer emerged victorious with a 5-0 unanimous decision win on Sunday.

Preeti Pawar also advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh by a unanimous decision in the women's 54 kg boxing round of 32 match

 

(More to come)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024 Day 5 India full schedule timing on July 31: Key sports to watch out for today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.000.00
      Chennai
      70,451.000.00
      Delhi
      69,970.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue