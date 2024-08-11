USA’s Nyjah Huston, an Olympic bronze medalist, recently shared a “drigged" image of his bronze medal seven days after winning it. The 29-year-old American skateboarder displayed the medal he earned at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 29-year-old American skateboarder showcased the medal he earned at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. After winning the medal On July 29, Huston said, “Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new. But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think."

In another post on X, Massimo wrote, "Degraded quality of Olympic bronze medal after a week."

A netizen reacted, saying, “The quality of the entire Olympics is degraded."

In response, former Paralympian Derrick Helton posted a photo of his own bronze medal from the 2012 London Games, remarking that it remains unchanged. He wrote, “2012 bronze from London still just like day I got it. 🤷"

