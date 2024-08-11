Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Olympics medal discoloured in a week; ‘degraded quality’ under radar after Bronze winner complaints in social media post

Olympics medal discoloured in a week; ‘degraded quality’ under radar after Bronze winner complaints in social media post

Livemint

  • Internet reacts over the Bronze Olympics medal that discolored in a week.

'Degraded' quality of Olympics 2024 Bronze Medal. (Photo: X/CrimedotOrg)

USA’s Nyjah Huston, an Olympic bronze medalist, recently shared a “drigged" image of his bronze medal seven days after winning it. The 29-year-old American skateboarder displayed the medal he earned at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The 29-year-old American skateboarder showcased the medal he earned at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. After winning the medal On July 29, Huston said, “Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new. But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In another post on X, Massimo wrote, “Degraded quality of Olympic bronze medal after a week." “Degraded quality of Olympic bronze medal after a week," he added.

A netizen reacted, saying, “The quality of the entire Olympics is degraded."

In response, former Paralympian Derrick Helton posted a photo of his own bronze medal from the 2012 London Games, remarking that it remains unchanged. He wrote, “2012 bronze from London still just like day I got it. 🤷"

Earlier, in his Instagram story, the Olympian wrote, “Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new. But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think."

By the time of writing, the post has accumulated 37.4 million views, 14k reposts, 210k likes, and 3.7k comments.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!