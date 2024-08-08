Paris Olympics 2024: How Harmanpreet Singh’s two penalties helped India clinch bronze medal in hockey | Watch

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Agencies
Updated8 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal during their 2-1 win over Spain in the Olympics hockey bronze medal playoff in Paris on Thursday. (Hockey India-X)
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal during their 2-1 win over Spain in the Olympics hockey bronze medal playoff in Paris on Thursday. (Hockey India-X)

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Friday.

With the chants of 'India' echoing throughout the stadium, India tried to decipher Spain's defence at the beginning of the first quarter.

India sniffed the first opportunity in the bronze medal match after Hardik sent the ball to Sukhjeet, who sent the ball wide of the goalpost.

Jose Maria Basterra led the attack for Spain and kept the Indian team on their toes. In the ninth minute, he forced out a save from Sreejesh at the near post.

India posed tough questions from the opposition defence, but Spain effectively negated each attack thrown. The hooter rang, which brought an end to a goalless first quarter.

The game started to open up in the second quarter after Manpreet tackled Gerard Clapes inside the D, which led to a penalty stroke for Spain.

Spanish captain Marc Miralles stood up to convert the opportunity and converted it with a top-corner finish.

With a 1-0 lead, Spain continued to dominate India in the second quarter with their possession play. Basterra had an opportunity to double Spain's lead, but he failed to capitalise on the two penalty corner opportunities.

India had another sniff at the goal after Jarmanpreet trapped the aerial ball and passed it to Lalit. He went for glory but saw his attempt saved.

Spain fought back, and three minutes later, Lacalle missed the opportunity to extend their lead narrowly.

India punished Spain for not capitalising on their chances and equalised before the second quarter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner with his trademark drag flick, passing the ball through Calzado and Rodriguez to make the scoreline 1-1.

India went ahead for the first time in the game moments into the third quarter. It was yet another penalty corner for India, and Harmanpreet once again converted the opportunity to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, Harmanpreet found himself in another goal-scoring opportunity. With another penalty corner, the Indian captain was unable to convert it.

Here's how it happened

 

It is India's fourth bronze medal, and second in succession following Tokyo, and adds to those eight golds, the last of which came in 1980, and three silvers.

India had won seven of their previous 10 encounters with three-time champions Spain but after a cagey first half they found themselves trailing when Miralles fired an 18th minute penalty stroke past the 'Wall of India' Sreejesh Raveendran, playing his 336th and final international.

 

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: How Harmanpreet Singh’s two penalties helped India clinch bronze medal in hockey | Watch

