Paris Olympics 2024: ‘I cannot live…’ says Rafael Nadal after losing likely his last match against Novak Djokovic

Paris Olympics Day 3: Rafael Nadal faced defeat in his likely-last match, against star tennis player Novak Djokovic on Monday. The notable duo fought each other at Roland Garros, the same court that had witnessed Nadal win 14 French Open titles in the past.

What marks Rafael Nadal's 60th, or, likely his last tournament, saw a round of cheers from the spectators as he walked onto the court, reported the AP. Chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” filled the court the moment the 38-year-old tennis legend walked in, and even helped him “win four consecutive games in the second set, including a forehand winner to break to make it 4-all,” said the AP.

After his 6-1,6-4 loss to Djokovic, the Spaniard was cautious of being questioned about his future. He, however, did not disclose whether he was retiring after the Olympics. Nor, was there any mention of his retirement plans.

Rafael Nadal expressed that he cannot live his days with the feeling of uncertainty on whether it would be his last match. He said he tries his best in every match, and the world would know when Nadal decides to not continue any further.

“I cannot live every single day with the feeling that it’s going to be, or not going to be, my last match. I come here, I try my best, I play. And when I decide to stop playing, or when I decide to keep going, I will let you know. I don’t know,” said the 14 times French Open winner.

Rafael Nadal partners with Carlos Alcaraz Nadal further expressed that he would stop playing, and seek retirement from tennis, when he feels he is not “competitive enough to keep going or physically I am not … ready to keep going.”