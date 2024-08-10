Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight division, defeating Yang Liu of China with a dominant 5:0 score.

Paris Olympics 2024: Algeria's Imane Khelif's win at the Paris 2024 Olympics amid a row surrounding her gender in the women's 66 kg final boxing category was historic. After winning her gold, Imane said she is a woman, "like any other woman".

The 24-year-old won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight division, defeating Yang Liu of China with a dominant 5:0 score.

Talking to news agency AP, the boxer addressed the controversy surrounding her gender and said, "I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman, and I have lived as a woman, but there are enemies to success, and they can't digest my success."

Imane had to fight a fierce battle to the podium amid gender dispute. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) had disqualified her for failing gender eligibility test. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dismissed those tests as “baseless", and allowed her to compete in the Olympics.

“We are in the Olympics to perform as athletes, and I hope that we will not see any similar attacks in future Olympics," she said. “I'm fully qualified to participate in this competition."