Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold; hockey team in action for bronze medal

Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold; hockey team in action for bronze medal

Livemint

Paris Olympics India day 13 schedule: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, high hopes from hockey in bronze medal match

Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule: Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will take part in javelin throw final

Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule: Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. In addition to Chopra, there are high hopes for the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team, which will compete for bronze in today's match against Spain.

Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule (August 8)

TimeSport eventPlayer
1:13 amMen's 3000 m steeplechase finalAvinash Mukund Sable
12:30 pmWomen's Individual Stroke Play Round 2Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
2:05 pm Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage RoundJyothi Yarraji
2:30 pmWrestling Aman
2:30 pm Wrestling Anshu 
5:30 pmHockey (Men's Bronze Medal Match) 
11:55 pmAthletics (Javelin Throw final)Neeraj Chopra

Thirteenth day for India at Paris Olympics 2024 will begin with Women's Individual event in Golf. Indian player Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in the match at 12:30 pm. Jyothi Yarraji will compete in Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji at 2:05 pm. The key highlight match of the day would be Men's javelin throw final featuring Neeraj Chopra at 11:55 pm. Indian hockey team will compete for Men's Bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30pm.

(More to come)

