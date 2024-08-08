Paris Olympics India Day 13 schedule: Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. In addition to Chopra, there are high hopes for the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team, which will compete for bronze in today's match against Spain.

Thirteenth day for India at Paris Olympics 2024 will begin with Women's Individual event in Golf. Indian player Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in the match at 12:30 pm. Jyothi Yarraji will compete in Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji at 2:05 pm. The key highlight match of the day would be Men's javelin throw final featuring Neeraj Chopra at 11:55 pm. Indian hockey team will compete for Men's Bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30pm.