Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): Timings of key events set to take place today

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): All focus will be on Badminton players PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and boxer Nikhat Zareen as they are set to participate in key matches at Summer Games today

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Paris: India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_31_2024_000164B)
Paris: India’s PV Sindhu returns to Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba during the women’s singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_31_2024_000164B)(PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): After a dull day for Indian athletes in the ongoing 2024 Summer Games, several Indian athletes will compete in crucial matches, which are likely to add more medals to India's tally. Indian players like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Nikhat Zareen, etc will compete in boxing, hockey, and badminton matches on the sixth day of Paris Olympics 2024.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 6

Swapnil Kusale aims to add another medal in India's tally today

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualified for the men's 50 m 3P final event after he finished seventh in the qualification round.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. The final match of the shooting event will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 1. There are high chances that Swapnil Kusale will secure medal for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

High hopes from PV Sindhu

Ace Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddt and Chirag Shetty will compete in the men's doubles quarter-finals, while PV Sindhu will compete against China's HE Bing Jiao in the Women's Singles Round of 16 today.

Also Read | Nadal’s Paris Olympics end in doubles loss; Djokovic eyes for 1st gold

Paris Olympics 2024 timings

Most of the matches of the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin after 12:00 p.m. PV Sindhu's match against China's HE Bing Jiao is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m., Whereas the Men's Badminton Doubles matches will begin after 4 p.m.

TimeSports EventsPlayers
11 amMen's 20 km Race WalkParamjeet Singh Bisht, Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh
12:30 pmGolf (Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1)Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhanjar Sharma
12:50 pm Women's 20 km Race WalkPriyanka
1:00 pmShooting (50 m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final)Swapnil Kusale
1:30 pmHockey (Men's Pool B) 
2:30 pmBoxing (Women's 50 kg Prelims)Nikhat Zareen
2:31 pm Archery (Men's Individual)Praveen Ramesh Jadhav
3:30 pmShooting (50 m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification)Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil
3:45 pmSailing (Men's Dinghy Race)Vishnu Saravanan
4:30 pm Men's Doubles Quarter final Ranki Reddy, Chirag Shetty
After 5:40 pmMen's SingleHS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen
7:05 pmSailing (Women's Dinghy)Nethra Kumanan
10:00 pmBadminton (Women's Single Round of 16)PV Sindhu

Lakshya vs Prannoy in Badminton 

Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are all set to compete against each other in the Badminton's pre-quarterfinals round of the men's singles events. In addition to the two, PV Sindhu will also compete in the pre-quarterfinals match today.

On Wednesday, World No. 13 HS Prannoy, a world championships and Asian Games bronze medallist, staved off a spirited challenge from World No. 70 Le Duc Phat of Vietnam 16-21 21-11 21-12 in a 62-minute battle later in the day.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024 India Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): Timings of key events set to take place today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.000.00
      Chennai
      70,191.000.00
      Delhi
      70,260.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue