Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): Timings of key events set to take place today

Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 schedule (Aug 1): After a dull day for Indian athletes in the ongoing 2024 Summer Games, several Indian athletes will compete in crucial matches, which are likely to add more medals to India's tally. Indian players like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Nikhat Zareen, etc will compete in boxing, hockey, and badminton matches on the sixth day of Paris Olympics 2024.

Swapnil Kusale aims to add another medal in India's tally today Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale qualified for the men's 50 m 3P final event after he finished seventh in the qualification round.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. The final match of the shooting event will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 1. There are high chances that Swapnil Kusale will secure medal for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

High hopes from PV Sindhu Ace Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddt and Chirag Shetty will compete in the men's doubles quarter-finals, while PV Sindhu will compete against China's HE Bing Jiao in the Women's Singles Round of 16 today.

Paris Olympics 2024 timings Most of the matches of the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin after 12:00 p.m. PV Sindhu's match against China's HE Bing Jiao is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m., Whereas the Men's Badminton Doubles matches will begin after 4 p.m.

Time Sports Events Players 11 am Men's 20 km Race Walk Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh 12:30 pm Golf (Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1) Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhanjar Sharma 12:50 pm Women's 20 km Race Walk Priyanka 1:00 pm Shooting (50 m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final) Swapnil Kusale 1:30 pm Hockey (Men's Pool B) 2:30 pm Boxing (Women's 50 kg Prelims) Nikhat Zareen 2:31 pm Archery (Men's Individual) Praveen Ramesh Jadhav 3:30 pm Shooting (50 m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification) Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil 3:45 pm Sailing (Men's Dinghy Race) Vishnu Saravanan 4:30 pm Men's Doubles Quarter final Ranki Reddy, Chirag Shetty After 5:40 pm Men's Single HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen 7:05 pm Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 10:00 pm Badminton (Women's Single Round of 16) PV Sindhu

Lakshya vs Prannoy in Badminton Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are all set to compete against each other in the Badminton's pre-quarterfinals round of the men's singles events. In addition to the two, PV Sindhu will also compete in the pre-quarterfinals match today.