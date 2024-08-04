India’s boxing campaign ends in Paris Olympics as Lovlina Borgohain outwitted in quarterfinal

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain bowed out following a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to China's Li Qian

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Lovlina Borgohain of India in action against Qian Li of China during women's 75 kg boxing quarterfinal in North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France.
Lovlina Borgohain of India in action against Qian Li of China during women’s 75 kg boxing quarterfinal in North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France. (REUTERS)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain was outwitted in a hard-fought quarterfinal match with China's Li Qian in Paris on Sunday.

With Borgohain losing out in quarterfinal, India’s boxing campaign also ended without any medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Borgohain, the reigning world champion in the 75kg category and Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner, went down 1-4 to the 34-year-old Tokyo Games silver-winner in a messy contest.

During the boxing match, both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding. 

It was a pacey start to the proceedings as Borgohain and Qian quickly got into a tangle.

However, none of the boxers seemed willing to launch the first attack.

Qian connected some clean combination punches and a left hook towards the end of the first round. 

She was particularly impressive before she took a 3-2 lead in the contest.

In the second round, Qian was more purposeful in her approach. Her right straights were on target while Borgohain was cautioned twice for excessive holding.

It was once again 3-2 in favour of Qian but with a different set of judges scoring in her favour this time, she only had a slender one-point lead on one card, while the remaining four were tied.

Borgohain was not up to it when it came to controlling the pace of the bout and repeatedly took hits on counter-attacks.

The 26-year-old Assamese had fought Qian in the Asian Games final 2023 and gone down 0-5. She later beat Qian in the world championship semi-final last year.

On Saturday, India's Nishant Dev was ousted from the men's 71kg quarterfinals, also a close contest.

A six-strong boxing contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing the country in the Games. Out of these, four had crashed out in the preliminary stage itself. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsIndia’s boxing campaign ends in Paris Olympics as Lovlina Borgohain outwitted in quarterfinal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue