Paris Olympics 2024: India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker to be flag bearer at Olympics closing ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024: India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker has been chosen to be the nation’s flag bearer at the Olympics 2024 closing ceremony on Sunday, a report by PTI said.

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana had created history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

She became the first markswoman from India to win an Olympic medal in individual 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Olympics Games.

She then joined forces with Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

“Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour,” an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker had said that it would be an honour to be India's flag bearer.

“There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to,” Manu had told PTI.

IOA has not named a male flag bearer yet but are likely to announce one in the coming days.

In the India’s shooting contingent, shooter Swapnil Kushale also won a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will fight for bronze on Monday and the men's hockey team has also got closer to a medal by reaching the semifinals.

Nisha Dahiya will start India wrestlers’ campaign on Monday when she will take the mat in women's 68kg event.