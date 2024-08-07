Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final; high hopes from Mirabai Chanu, Batra-led TT team

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final. Meanwhile Mirabai Chanu will compete in weightlifting and Manika Batra-led TT team will strive to secure a spot in semi finals by competing in quarter final match today

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat will compete in wrestling final for gold on Wednesday.
Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat will compete in wrestling final for gold on Wednesday. (AP)

Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 12 schedule: Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will compete for gold in wrestling on Wednesday. The seasoned player has already secured a silver for the nation. Apart from Phogat, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu, who will compete in the Women's 49 kg weightlifting category. Manika Batra and other table tennis players will compete for their spot in the semi-finals in the Women's team quarterfinal match, set to take place on Wednesday, August 7.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live Updates: Phogat to compete in final

Vinesh Phogat scripted history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to make the gold medal match at the Olympics.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 on day 12

The 12th day for India at the Summer Olympics 2024 will begin with Priyanka and Suraj Panwar's competition at the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Final at 11 AM IST. India's promising Golfers, Aditi Ashok, will play the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play at 12:30 pm. Along with Ashok, Diskha Dagar will also compete in the qualification round.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 11

India will witness the quarterfinal match in the Table Tennis Women's team category. The Indian women's TT team, including Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath, will take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the Women's Team event, which will start at 1:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu will be in action at 11 PM IST, where she will compete in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Fingers crossed..,’ Kangana reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s win

Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule day 12, 7 August

TimeSports eventSports player
11 amMarathon Race Walk Relay MixedSuraj Panwar, Priyanka
12:30 pmGolf (Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1)Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
1:30 pmTable Tennis (Women's Team Quarterfinal)  
1:35 pmAthletics (Men's High Jump qualification)Sarvesh Anil Kushare
1:45 pm Women's 100 Hurdles Round 1Jyothi Yarraji
1:55Athletics (Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Group 1)Annu Rani
2:30 pmWomen's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 FinalAntim
10:45 pmAthletics (Men's Triple Jump Qualification)Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Narangolintevida
9:45 pm Wrestling (Women's freestyle 50 kg Final) Vinesh Phogat

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 09:27 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final; high hopes from Mirabai Chanu, Batra-led TT team

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.40
    10:10 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.2 (6.92%)

    Tata Power

    428.50
    10:10 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.3 (-1.9%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.40
    10:10 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.1 (2.12%)

    Tata Steel

    152.30
    10:10 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.05 (1.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.00
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    19.8 (6.47%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,136.00
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    249.2 (6.41%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,957.60
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    173.15 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue