Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final; high hopes from Mirabai Chanu, Batra-led TT team

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final; high hopes from Mirabai Chanu, Batra-led TT team

Livemint

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat in final. Meanwhile Mirabai Chanu will compete in weightlifting and Manika Batra-led TT team will strive to secure a spot in semi finals by competing in quarter final match today

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule day 12: Vinesh Phogat will compete in wrestling final for gold on Wednesday.

Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 12 schedule: Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will compete for gold in wrestling on Wednesday. The seasoned player has already secured a silver for the nation. Apart from Phogat, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu, who will compete in the Women's 49 kg weightlifting category. Manika Batra and other table tennis players will compete for their spot in the semi-finals in the Women's team quarterfinal match, set to take place on Wednesday, August 7.

Vinesh Phogat scripted history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to make the gold medal match at the Olympics.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 on day 12

The 12th day for India at the Summer Olympics 2024 will begin with Priyanka and Suraj Panwar's competition at the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Final at 11 AM IST. India's promising Golfers, Aditi Ashok, will play the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play at 12:30 pm. Along with Ashok, Diskha Dagar will also compete in the qualification round.

India will witness the quarterfinal match in the Table Tennis Women's team category. The Indian women's TT team, including Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath, will take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the Women's Team event, which will start at 1:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu will be in action at 11 PM IST, where she will compete in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule day 12, 7 August

TimeSports eventSports player
11 amMarathon Race Walk Relay MixedSuraj Panwar, Priyanka
12:30 pmGolf (Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1)Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
1:30 pmTable Tennis (Women's Team Quarterfinal)  
1:35 pmAthletics (Men's High Jump qualification)Sarvesh Anil Kushare
1:45 pm Women's 100 Hurdles Round 1Jyothi Yarraji
1:55Athletics (Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Group 1)Annu Rani
2:30 pmWomen's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 FinalAntim
10:45 pmAthletics (Men's Triple Jump Qualification)Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Narangolintevida
9:45 pm Wrestling (Women's freestyle 50 kg Final) Vinesh Phogat
