Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Blend of tradition and modernity,’ Tarun Tahiliani designs outfits for Indian contingent

  • Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian contingent made its entrance during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Indian athletes wave their national flags from a boat on the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. AP/PTI
Indian athletes wave their national flags from a boat on the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. AP/PTI(AP)

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian contingent, comprising 78 athletes and officials, made its grand entrance at the Parade of Nations on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu and table tennis champion Sharath Kamal served as the flag bearers.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Check India’s day 1 schedule; from men’s hockey, shooting and more

For the opening ceremony, renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani created exceptional outfits for the Indian athletes that highlighted Indian heritage on a global stage. The attire was crafted from natural fabrics to reflect India's rich tradition. The male athletes wore a white kurta and a Bundi jacket adorned with orange and green naksi work, celebrating the Indian tricolour. The jackets also featured pockets with 'India' inscriptions and the Olympic logo.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Paris, France - July 26, 2024. Indian athletes use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain as they travel in a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Aijaz Rahi/Pool via REUTERS

The female athletes donned ikat-inspired sarees in the tri-colours of white, orange, and green, complemented by orange and green borders and blouses. The sarees were paired with sneakers, blending traditional aesthetics with modern athletic functionality.

In a post on X, PV Sindhu wrote, “Paris 2024, flag bearer—one of the greatest honors of my life to hold our country's flag in front of millions ❤️”

In another post, swimmingfederationofindia wrote, “Our swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu & Srihari Nataraj looking sharp in their ceremonial dress and excited to be part of the India contingent at opening ceremony Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

AP reported that Tarun Tahiliani, famous for blending traditional elements with a modern sensibility, applied this approach to the Olympic uniforms for his country’s team. Working with his menswear brand, Tasva, Tahiliani aimed to incorporate national pride into the design.

In an interview with GQ India, Tahiliani explained that his research revealed a trend where countries were integrating their national flags into their Olympic uniforms. Inspired by this, he crafted a design that prominently features the tricolor hues of saffron, white, and green, reflecting India's national colors.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga shines, Celine Dion makes triumphant return at opening ceremony | Watch

He told the magazine he wears a bundi every day, inspired by his father, who was an admiral in the Indian navy, AP reported.

After feedback from the Olympic committee, the designer moved away from a uniform-like look for women, opting for a sari, which he says “can flatter any body type, and that’s exactly what we want for our female athletes.”

All the designs incorporate embroidery of saffron and green. “The goal is to create outfits that empower our athletes to represent India with pride and confidence,” Tahiliani said.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: 'Blend of tradition and modernity,' Tarun Tahiliani designs outfits for Indian contingent

