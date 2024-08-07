Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team loses 2-3 to Germany; to face Spain in bronze medal playoff

  • Indian hockey team loses 2-3 to Germany in semifinals of Olympic Games, will face Spain in bronze medal playoff.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Paris 2024 Olympics - Hockey - Men's Semi-final - Germany vs India - Indian hockey team loses 2-3 to Germany in semifinals of Olympic Games, will face Spain in bronze medal playoff.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Hockey - Men’s Semi-final - Germany vs India - Indian hockey team loses 2-3 to Germany in semifinals of Olympic Games, will face Spain in bronze medal playoff.(REUTERS)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's men's hockey team narrowly missed out on a chance to reach the Olympic final for the first time in 44 years, falling to Germany 2-3 in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Also Read | Olympics 2024: When & where to watch India vs Germany hockey semi-finals

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 7th minute, and Sukhjeet Singh added another in the 36th minute. However, Germany's offensive prowess proved too much, with Gonzalo Peillat (18th minute), Christopher Ruhr (27th minute), and Marco Miltkau (54th minute) netting goals for the German side.

As a result of this defeat, India will now compete against Spain for the bronze medal, while Germany will face the Netherlands in the final.

Also Read | ‘Will be cheering’: Anand Mahindra reacts to hockey player Sreejesh’s post

The Indian squad, which had shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament, including a dramatic quarter-final performance against Great Britain where they managed to advance despite being reduced to 10 men, fell just short in this pivotal match.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) were the scorers for Germany.

Germany, ranked fourth in the world, narrowly bested India's fifth-ranked squad 3-2 in a high-stakes semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The German team, who had previously overcome Argentina 3-2 in the quarterfinals, faced off against India—a familiar rival in critical matches. 

One notable encounter between India and Germany had been the bronze medal clash at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where India secured a dramatic 5-4 victory thanks to a breathtaking last-second save by goalkeeper Sreejesh.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11: India’s schedule for August 6

India, historically the most decorated nation in Olympic hockey with 12 medals—including eight golds—has not reached the final since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The team will now compete for the bronze medal against Spain, while Germany progresses to face the Netherlands in the championship match.

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess on Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to advance to the Olympic finals of the 50kg wrestling event. 

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra secured his spot in the finals of the Men's Javelin Throw, continuing his impressive journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 12:32 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team loses 2-3 to Germany; to face Spain in bronze medal playoff

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue