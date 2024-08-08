India's Aman Sehrawat entered the semi-final of Men's 57 Kg freestyle wrestling in Paris Olympics, beating Zelimkhan Abakarov by 12-0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aman was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round. The 21-year-old India locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

The bout started with Aman earing a passivity point after his Russian-turned-Albanian opponent did not initiate any attacking move.

Moments later, the Indian effected a left-leg hold to earn two more points to showcase his dominance by going 3-0 up at the end of round 1.

Aman was on song in round 2 and Abakarov, world champion in 2022, bore the brunt. The Indian's superb agility against the 31-year-old Albanian was on display as he attacked the left leg to bring him down.

He then effected a 'fitley' (leg lace), turning the Albanian around several times to end the contest with more than two minutes to go.

Abakarov contested the last two points awarded to Aman but the referee ruled in favour of the Indian and awarded him a point.

Aman will meet Japanese top seed Rei Higuchi in the last-four.

The 21-year-old Indian is an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics. Earlier, Aman ensured himself an easy passage into the quarterfinal with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov.