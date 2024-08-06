Paris Olympics 2024: Javelin maestros Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action today. When and where to watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Team India's javelin masters Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena each have qualifiers today. Fans can anticipate Chopra's performance in particular as he goes into these games defending his gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Reliance-owned Viacom18 has exclusive rights to broadcast the 2024 Paris Games in India. Its broadcast channels Sports18 Network and streaming platform JioCinema will air the event.
With no new medals on August 5, India dropped to 57th place in the overall ranking, with three bronze medals in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle 3 positions). China is leading the medals table with 53 wins.
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) and Swapnil Kusale ranked in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions. Bhaker is incidentally the first athlete from the Indian contingent after the nation got independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.
The Indian contingent comprises 117 members (70 male and 47 female), including 29 members (11 women and 18 men). This is the second-largest Indian contingent after Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. As many as 72 athletes or 61 per cent of the Indian contingent are making their debut in the Paris Olympics.
