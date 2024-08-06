Paris Olympics 2024: Javelin maestros Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action today. When and where to watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Team India's javelin masters Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena each have qualifiers today. Fans can anticipate Chopra's performance in particular as he goes into these games defending his gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When Are the Matches? 1:50 PM: Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.

3:20 PM: Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B.

Where to Watch Live? Reliance-owned Viacom18 has exclusive rights to broadcast the 2024 Paris Games in India. Its broadcast channels Sports18 Network and streaming platform JioCinema will air the event.

Sports18 - 1 will broadcast the sports events in English in addition to Tamil and Telugu language options.

Sports18 - 2 will provide coverage in Hindi.

Sports18 - 3 will provide the global action feed.

JioCinema - Free live streaming in various languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

What Other Team India Games Are Scheduled Today? 1:30 PM: Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and Manav Thakkar will compete against China in the Men's Team Pre-quarterfinal.

2:30 PM: Vinesh Phogat will face Yui Susaki (Japan) in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16.

2:50 PM: Kiran Pahal will compete in the Women’s 400m Repechage Round.

4:20 PM: If qualified, Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinal.

10:25 PM: If advanced, Vinesh Phogat will participate in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal.

10:30 PM: India's hockey team will play against Germany in the Men’s Semifinal.

India's Medals Tally With no new medals on August 5, India dropped to 57th place in the overall ranking, with three bronze medals in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle 3 positions). China is leading the medals table with 53 wins.

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) and Swapnil Kusale ranked in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions. Bhaker is incidentally the first athlete from the Indian contingent after the nation got independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.