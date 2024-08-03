Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen scripts history as he storms into semi-finals; eyes gold for India

India's rising shuttler, Lakshya Sen, scripted history by booking his spot in the semi-final of the men's singles event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Livemint (with inputs from ANI)
Updated3 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen in their men's singles badminton quarter-final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 2, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Lakshya Sen plays a shot against Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen in their men’s singles badminton quarter-final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 2, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's rising shuttler, Lakshya Sen on Friday i.e. on August 2, scripted history by stroming into the semi-finals of the men's singles event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya became the first Indian shuttler to reach the semi-final stage in the men's singles event following his 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 win over Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic eyes gold in blockbuster match vs Carlos Alcaraz

The 22-year-old athlete from Almora showed immense determination against the world number 11 player from Taiwan. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were eliminated from the Games after losing their matches on Thursday.

Also Read | Paris Olympics Day 8: Check India’s full schedule for August 3

Coming back to Sen, during the match, after losing the first set, Sen came back strong, adjusting his game to win the next two sets decisively. His resilience and skill, demonstrated through key smashes and strategic play, secured his place in the semi-finals and added a significant boost to India's medal hopes in the ongoing Olympics.

While speaking to reporters, Sen said, “I think this is something that I have ever dreamt of. It feels really good. There is a lot of work to do now, now it is the real test. I now have 48 hours to recover and get ready for the next match. I have to give my 100 per cent. He was strong at the net, so I tried to open up the game."

Also Read | Google Doodle Today celebrates the sailing events at Paris Olympics 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Sen literally turned on the style with his incredible strokeplay during his march into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals but one particular shot which left everyone, including his opponent Jonatan Christie, stunned was a jaw-dropping behind-the-back return. Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka also praised the young star for his impressive performance.

According to PTI, Sen will next compete against the winner of the match between Singapore's 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew and Denmark's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen scripts history as he storms into semi-finals; eyes gold for India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue