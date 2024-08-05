BREAKING NEWS
Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze playoff in skeet mixed team event
1 min read
05 Aug 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Livemint
- Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze playoff in skeet mixed team event
Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze medal playoff in skeet mixed team event at Paris 2024.
