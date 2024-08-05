Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze playoff in skeet mixed team event
BREAKING NEWS

Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze playoff in skeet mixed team event

Livemint

  • Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze playoff in skeet mixed team event

Mint Image

Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze medal playoff in skeet mixed team event at Paris 2024.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!