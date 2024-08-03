Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker misses historic third medal; finishes 4th in 25 m pistol shooting

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker narrowly missed securing her historic third medal in the 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on August 3.

The 22-year-old Bhaker finished fourth and scored 28 points in the eight-women final to miss out on completing a hat-trick of medals in a single edition of the Games. She lost to Hungarian bronze medallist Veronika Major in the shoot-off.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured gold, Camille Jedrzejewski of France won silver while Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place. Yang and Jedrzejewski were tied on 37 points, forcing a shoot-off in which the Korean prevailed 4-1 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Coming back to Bhaker, the ace shooter previously secured two medals: one in the women's individual 10m air pistol event and another alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal match.

Netizens on X commented as the shooter missed her third medal in the 25m pistol shooting event. While some called her ‘real gold’ while others said that the ‘nation is proud of her’.

One user wrote, “You are the real gold.”

“Lost in last few seconds! Take a bow. The nation is proud of you.”

Another added, “We couldn’t be Prouder! She made us all Proud. She is still first and only #Indian player to win Two Medals in single #Olympic.”

One user called her “an absolute star”

“Well fought, Manu Bhaker, India is proud of you.”

Meanwhile, the French capital is hosting the world's biggest sporting extravaganza, as Saturday, August 3, marks the seventh day of the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics. The year 2024's quadrennial spectacle started off on July 26 and is set to wrap up on August 11.

India's Olympic Tally so far So far, India has secured three bronze medals. On August 1, Swapnil Kusale secured bronze in 50m rifle positions event on the sixth day at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Tuesday Manu Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.