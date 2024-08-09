Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra clinches silver for India; Pak’s Arshad Nadeem bags gold in historic first | Highlights

Neeraj Chopra secured silver in men's javelin throw at Olympics, while Arshad Nadeem clinched gold and sets new Olympic record for Pakistan.

agencies
Updated9 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra secured secured silver medal for India in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on August 7 with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Also Read | India vs Spain Score Hockey, Paris Olympic: India win bronze medal in Paris

Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw, but the night belonged to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured Pakistan's first Olympics gold medal since 1984 with a record of 92.97m.

Also Read | How Harmanpreet Singh’s two penalties helped India clinch bronze medal

Chopra, feeling the pressure, could only manage one valid throw, reaching 89.45m in the second round, which earned him the silver medal. Nadeem was to compete with Chopra in the Hangzhou Asian Games in October last year but pulled out at the last minute due to an injury. He was beaten by Chopra in the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | ’Bharat ke chore ne...’: Piyush Goyal lauds Neeraj Chopra for Olympic silver win

After post-independence, Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Till now, only wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 and 2021) have won back-to-back Olympic medals.

Also Read | Watch: PM Modi speaks to Indian Hockey Team on winning bronze

Chopra focused on injury during throws

He said, "Whenever I throw, 60-70 percent focus is on injury. My runway was not good today, my speed was also low. Whatever I have done, I have done with this issue. I didn't have time for surgery. I was just pushing myself. There is a lot left in me. I have to do that. I have that feeling that I can do it. Unless I achieve that, I won't be at peace."

Reactions on Chopra bagging silver for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chopra on winning silver at the Paris Olympics 2024. “Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Nita Ambani, IOC member, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, also expressed her happiness over Chopra's silver win at the Olympics. She said, “Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra, for winning Silver in Javelin at the Paris Games!”

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics: Neeraj Chopra clinches silver for India; Pak’s Arshad Nadeem bags gold in historic first | Highlights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.000.00
      Chennai
      69,975.000.00
      Delhi
      70,940.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue