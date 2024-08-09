Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra secured secured silver medal for India in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on August 7 with a best throw of 89.45 meters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw, but the night belonged to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured Pakistan's first Olympics gold medal since 1984 with a record of 92.97m.

Chopra, feeling the pressure, could only manage one valid throw, reaching 89.45m in the second round, which earned him the silver medal. Nadeem was to compete with Chopra in the Hangzhou Asian Games in October last year but pulled out at the last minute due to an injury. He was beaten by Chopra in the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

After post-independence, Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Till now, only wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 and 2021) have won back-to-back Olympic medals.

Chopra focused on injury during throws He said, "Whenever I throw, 60-70 percent focus is on injury. My runway was not good today, my speed was also low. Whatever I have done, I have done with this issue. I didn't have time for surgery. I was just pushing myself. There is a lot left in me. I have to do that. I have that feeling that I can do it. Unless I achieve that, I won't be at peace."

Reactions on Chopra bagging silver for India Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chopra on winning silver at the Paris Olympics 2024. "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," wrote PM Modi on X.