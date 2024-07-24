Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani unanimously re-elected as International Olympic Committee Member

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: With the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled to begin this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that Nita Ambani, has been re-elected unanimously as the IOC from India at the 142nd session. Nita is the founder of Reliance Foundation and won unanimously with 100 per cent of the vote.

On being reelected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, Nita expressed gratitude saying she was “deeply honoured”.

Also Read | The Paris Olympics could also be the Protest Olympics

“I would like to thank President Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me. This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena,” she said.

"I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," she added.

Nita Ambani was first appointed to join the prestigious body in 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Since then, as India's first woman to join the IOC, Nita Ambani has made great strides for the association, whilst also championing India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision.

This includes recently hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai for over 40 years, in October 2023, which was hailed as showcasing the new, ambitious India to the world.

Also Read | BCCI pledges ₹8.5 crore support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024

The Reliance Foundation spearheads the growth of sports in India with its initiatives, ranging from grassroots to elite levels, impacting over 22.9 million children and youth across the nation since its beginning.

IOC President Thomas Bach congratulated Nita Ambani and the other re-elected members of the committee.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Indian breakers wait for their big break

"Congratulations to everybody re-elected in the committee and thank you to every colleague for carrying me on their shoulders," said Thomas Bach.