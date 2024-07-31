Paris Olympics 2024: P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters; beats Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in badminton

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu won against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 31. With this, Sindhu has now entered pre-quarters. Sindhu dominated with 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.
Earlier, the two-time Olympic medallist had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.
The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.
