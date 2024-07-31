Paris Olympics 2024: P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters; beats Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in badminton

  • Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters of Olympics with straight-game win over Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in her last group match.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India's PV Sindhu beats to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s PV Sindhu beats to Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba during the women’s singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu won against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 31. With this, Sindhu has now entered pre-quarters. Sindhu dominated with 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

Earlier, the two-time Olympic medallist had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

31 Jul 2024, 02:07 PM IST
