Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics 2024: P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters; beats Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in badminton
BREAKING NEWS

Paris Olympics 2024: P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters; beats Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in badminton

Livemint

  • Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu enters pre-quarters of Olympics with straight-game win over Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in her last group match.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's PV Sindhu beats to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu won against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 31. With this, Sindhu has now entered pre-quarters. Sindhu dominated with 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

Earlier, the two-time Olympic medallist had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!